Watch as a young boy is used as part of a distraction theft

A young boy has been used as part of a distraction theft in south London.

Police are appealing for the public’s help and have released CCTV that shows an older white man, in his mid-thirties, distracting a Candle Shop employee while a boy believed to be five years old runs behind the till to steal the shop assistant’s phone.

The boy and man then leave together with the phone.

The theft took place in Bromley, south London, and resulted in the theft of a Samsung Galaxy S7 phone.

The boy also tried to open the till.

PC Ben Briselden, from Bromley Borough, said: “We are keen to identify the man in the CCTV footage who appears to use the child in their care to steal from those working in a candle shop. We would also urge anyone who witnessed the incident to contact us.”