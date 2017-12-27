Watch: Are you tough enough to take on the Ice Bath Challenge?

Thought the Ice Bucket Challenge was chilly? A group of fundraisers in West Cork have taken it to the next level.

The Lough Hyne Lappers swimming group set up the Ice Bath Challenge to raise money for Cancer Connect West Cork, a group that ensures cancer patients are brought to Cork city for treatment.

They challenged volunteers to immerse themselves in an ice-cold bath in the open air of Skibbereen’s Farmer’s Market.

Here’s how they got on:

- Digital Desk