WATCH: Arcade Fire play surprise ‘Thank you Dublin’ gig in Whelan's

Arcade Fire took Dublin at large last night by not only rocking out Malahide Castle, they also took to the stage of the famous Whelan’s on Wexford Street post-gig.

The Montreal band kicked things off at the North Dublin location with hits such as Neighbourhood, Rebellion and Suburban War.

Wrapping up the show around 10:30pm, they darted straight across the city and played a surprise gig at Whelan's - the venue of all surprise gigs.

When one gig of Arcade Fire per day isn't enough #aftershow A post shared by Margaux Lagarrigue (@lifesboring) on Jun 14, 2017 at 5:50pm PDT

Arcade fire in whelans pic.twitter.com/oMwKusRgzO — Alison Spittle (@AlisonSpittle) June 15, 2017

Arcade Fire Whelans like that's just the norm pic.twitter.com/heqK9zS9Vm — Gráinne Biddle 💃🏻 (@grainnebiddle) June 14, 2017

I sorry for doubting you Whelan's bouncer - Arcade Fire are actually here! pic.twitter.com/6B7CcEb7dc — Kevin Clarke (@kevjclarke) June 14, 2017

Lead vocalist and DJ, Win Butler then continued the ‘Thank You Dublin party’ by taking to the decks.

Mr Win Butler on the decks in Whelans right now 🙌🏻🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/FDE6bHy6Ux — Gráinne Biddle 💃🏻 (@grainnebiddle) June 14, 2017

Thank you Dublin. Dance party at whelan's @whelanslive — win butler (@DJWindows98) June 14, 2017

Our thoughts do go out to those who weren't in the know.

I get home from @arcadefire, the best gig I've ever been to, and find out they're playing in whelans as we speak... — Gavin Somers (@gaviiins) June 14, 2017