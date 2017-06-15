WATCH: Arcade Fire play surprise ‘Thank you Dublin’ gig in Whelan's

Arcade Fire took Dublin at large last night by not only rocking out Malahide Castle, they also took to the stage of the famous Whelan’s on Wexford Street post-gig.

The Montreal band kicked things off at the North Dublin location with hits such as Neighbourhood, Rebellion and Suburban War.

Wrapping up the show around 10:30pm, they darted straight across the city and played a surprise gig at Whelan's - the venue of all surprise gigs.

When one gig of Arcade Fire per day isn't enough #aftershow

Lead vocalist and DJ, Win Butler then continued the ‘Thank You Dublin party’ by taking to the decks.

Our thoughts do go out to those who weren't in the know.

By Anna O'Donoghue

