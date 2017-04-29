WATCH: Anyone who worked in retail will recognise these awful customers

We've all heard that the customer is always right - and we all know that isn't exactly true, writes Denise O'Donoghue.

Comedians Jen Hatton and Emma Doran have teamed up to share the tough realities faced by many people working in retail.

From the arrogant snobs who throw their change at you to the till talkers who prefer to continue their phone conversations while you're serving them, the pair definitely have the worst offenders covered.

Watch, and rethink your behaviour next time you visit your local shop.