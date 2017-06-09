WATCH: Angry passenger reduces airport staff member to tears

A video of an airline passenger reducing a member of staff to tears has been gaining a lot of traction online today.

The footage, taken on a mobile phone, shows an irate customer heckling a woman at the check-in desk in Brussels Airport until she begins to cry.

The argument seems to be over the payment of €50, as the customer didn’t display a boarding pass.

“You’re complete, total – what are you being? What are you being right now?” he begins while calling her by name.

“You tell me I have to pay 50 euros for a flight I’m already checked in on.

“I told you I didn’t come through the departure hall because I came on a connecting flight so I have to come directly here”.

He continues to accuse her of showing a bad example to the trainee staff.

A fellow passenger proceeds to step in and defend her but he is then quickly told to lose some weight, get on a treadmill and go run a lap by the infuriated customer.

“Get on a treadmill man, go run a lap, go a diet, baldy - who are you man? You’re nothing”.

This is when she begins to cry and he continues to harass her.

“Oh now you’re now having an emotional breakdown?”

Watch the moment here: