WATCH: Adorable Howth seal does the cutest thing when you give him a fish

Back to Discover Home

Seals are some of the loveliest creatures we share this island with, and a recent video of one in Dublin had everyone saying 'aww'.

Simon McGarr shared a scene from Howth yesterday of a local seal who has the locals wrapped around his flipper.

After the seal gets a fish from someone on the shore, he gives them a cute wave to say thanks.

Check it out here:

It gets our seal of approval.

We reckon it is probably Howth regular, Sammy the seal.

Sammy went viral last year when he was spotted crossing a main road to get to his favourite restaurant in Wicklow.

KEYWORDS: dublin, seal, howth

 

By Denise O’Donoghue

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover