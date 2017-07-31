WATCH: Adorable Howth seal does the cutest thing when you give him a fish

Seals are some of the loveliest creatures we share this island with, and a recent video of one in Dublin had everyone saying 'aww'.

Simon McGarr shared a scene from Howth yesterday of a local seal who has the locals wrapped around his flipper.

After the seal gets a fish from someone on the shore, he gives them a cute wave to say thanks.

Check it out here:

In Howth, there is a seal who will wave at you if you throw him a fish. pic.twitter.com/dv3zVVpFX0 — Simon McGarr (@Tupp_Ed) July 30, 2017

It gets our seal of approval.

We reckon it is probably Howth regular, Sammy the seal.

Sammy went viral last year when he was spotted crossing a main road to get to his favourite restaurant in Wicklow.