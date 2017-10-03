WATCH: Adam Sandler and Miley Cyrus sing in response to Las Vegas mass shooting

When sometimes words aren't enough to express how you feel about the current state of the world, most people revert to song and last night Miley Cyrus and Adam Sandler performed for the victims of the Las Vegas shooting.

Yes, you read that right - we didn’t know Adam Sandler could sing either.

The duo, Miley on vocals and Sandler on guitar, performed Dido’s “No Freedom” on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon after Fallon’s emotional monologue.

The TV host opened his show with the following words before handing it over to the act, "In the face of tragedies and acts of terror we need to remember that good still exists in this world.

"We're here to entertain you tonight and that's what we're gonna do."