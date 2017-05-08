Watch: A romantic proposal took place live on 2FM's breakfast show this morning

A romantic moment took place this morning on the Breakfast Republic show on 2FM during Bernard O'Shea's 'Happy Monday' slot.

Every Monday, Bernard aims to make someone's day extra special by doing something nice for them.

People write, text and email into the show to try and have their request chosen and this morning Bernard had Adam and Jen from Finglas in studio, along with their three-year-old son Aaron.

Bernard told Jennifer Zamparelli and Keith Walsh, along with the listeners, that Adam wrote into the show and asked if he and his family could come into the studio for a morning and meet the gang.

But all is not what it seems, and after Bernard introduces the couple, Adam tells his girlfriend Jen, live on air, that he has a question to ask her...

You guessed it, Adam proposed with a beautiful ring from Paul Sheeran jewellers, picked out with the help of the Breakfast Republic crew: Bernard O'Shea, Jennifer Zamparelli and Keith Walsh.

It was a beautiful moment that was captured on camera by the 2FM crew and broadcast live on Facebook.

Check it out here:

Awh!