WATCH: A powerful message from a Louth teenager talking about the racism she receives daily

Meet Joella Dhlamini, a 16-year-old girl from Drogheda who today has given Leo Varadkar a graphic account of the everyday racism she experiences in Ireland.

The teenager, who was born in South Africa, entered a competition run by UNICEF to describe the one change for children she would like to see.

In her piece she wrote about the racial abuse she and her family have experienced since moving to Ireland three years ago.

This abuse includes being called “Gorilla” and a “Monkey” on daily basis, as well as being told to “go back to your country”.

Speaking to RTÉ, Joella recorded this powerful and emotional video bringing her words to life.

“Going home and telling your mam this is happening while I’m walking to and from school," she says

“And she’ll be like ‘Joella you can’t really do anything about it. You just have to get on with it and walk away’"

She then asks why is it they have to just accept this kind of behaviour.

A 16-year-old from Louth describes the racism she experiences pic.twitter.com/kuiF1FxQDB — RTÉ News (@rtenews) November 20, 2017

Joella attended a series of engagements with the Taoiseach today ahead of a meeting with him in Leinster House this afternoon.