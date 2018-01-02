Want to read a book recommended by Barack Obama? Look no further...

Ever wondered if you’re reading the right books and listening to the best songs of the year?

Well, if you’re in search of the ultimate in A-list approval, then look no further because the former president of the United States – Barack Obama – has shared a list of his favourite books and songs from 2017.

In a post shared on his Facebook page he wrote: “With some extra time on my hands this year to catch up, I wanted to share the books and music that I enjoyed most.”

He added: “From songs that got me moving to stories that inspired me, here’s my 2017 list — I hope you enjoy it and have a happy and healthy New Year.”

Of the 12 books and 22 songs that the former Potus recommends, the reading selection includes political novels like The Power, by Naomi Alderman, which is set in a world where women can emit deadly electrical jolts and the Booker Prize shortlisted Exit West, by Mohsin Hamid about refugees who are transported from their war-torn country through magic.

Obama’s music selection, meanwhile, includes some of the biggest anthems of the year including Humble by Kendrick Lamar, Harry Styles’ Sign of the Times, and U2’s Ordinary Love, which was written in honour of Nelson Mandela.