Want to know how to keep spiders out of your house this autumn?

So what can you do to spider-proof your home during this time? Here are a few tips.

1. Keep your home clean and tidy

Yes, apparently spiders love a dirty space, so keeping on top of the housework is a great place to start.

2. Get a pet

A sizeable investment just to keep spiders away, but perhaps you were thinking of getting a pet and this convinced you – apparently animals such as dogs and cats can scare the eight-legged creatures away.

3. Buy some mint or citrus fruits

Lastly, apparently mint or citrus might do the trick when it comes to keeping Incy Wincy Spider and his mates away.

