Wait until you see these incredible charity Christmas lights

Is it really Christmas without a load of Christmas lights in the shape of a train or reindeer? Things certainly wouldn’t quite be the same in Westfield without it.

The village in East Sussex has been attracting people from around the world to its displays, with rows of houses covered in Christmas lights creating quite a spectacle.

Furthermore, it’s all for charity. Why not take a look for yourself?

Over the years, the displays have raised £66,000 for St Michael’s Hospice, a charity supporting those affected by life-limiting illnesses, with the residents paying for the lights themselves.

(PA)

Visitors come to see the dazzling decorations from places as far away as Australia, America and Canada.

(PA)

If anybody can’t work out what to get people in this village for Christmas, it looks like a few batteries might come in handy.