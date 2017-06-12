Wait... is the Queen's Speech actually being delayed because ink takes a week to dry on goatskin parchment?

Back to Discover Home

There’s a chance that the Queen’s Speech opening the new British Parliament might be delayed, and one of the suggested reasons for the push-back has people scratching their heads.

Westminster is rife with speculation that the State Opening of Parliament might be delayed after May’s official spokesman declined to confirm whether it would go ahead on June 19, and the BBC is reporting that it understands it will be put back by a few days.

Apparently, one of the reasons for the delay might be the fact the Queen’s Speech is written on goatskin parchment paper, which requires several days for the ink to dry. Just let that sink in for a minute.

Wtf GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY

Discover & Share this Wtf GIF with everyone you know. GIPHY is how you search, share, discover, and create GIFs.

Don’t worry, the paper doesn’t actually contain any goatskin but instead it’s high-quality archival paper guaranteed to last for at least 500 years. Sure it’s better than writing on a goat, but it still seems bizarre that it has the power to delay such an important speech.

For many, the news has been met with sheer bemusement.

There you were thinking that English politics couldn’t get any more ridiculous…

Surely there has to be some way around this predicament? Some helpful people have suggestions to help keep the Queen on track.

The more suspicious out there aren’t quite buying the whole ink excuse, instead seeing it as a way for the Conservatives to buy more time while they iron out a deal.

This uncertainty comes as May’s Conservatives continue talks with the Democratic Unionist Party.

The Tories are trying to secure the support of the party’s 10 MPs to get their agenda through British parliament following an election result which left them short of an absolute majority.

Perhaps what’s worst is that any delay would risk affecting the Queen’s attendance at Royal Ascot next week – the horror!
KEYWORDS: Snappa, Viral, Politics, Queen's Speech, Theresa May, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover