'Voice of Bart' surprises teenager with Bart Simpson ’impression’

Every once and a while, you stumble across a video, or a message, that makes you think "that person is good human being."

Nancy Cartwright, the voice of Bart on the hit TV show ’The Simpsons’ proved she was one of those people.

Cartwright was stopped outside a store by a 13-year-old student who was trying to sell chocolate bars for his school.

Our very own @nancycartwright charming the world as Bart from @TheSimpsons This is adorable! His face when he realizes is priceless! pic.twitter.com/CpPgvV2hCL — Spotted Cow (@SpottedCowEnt) March 24, 2017

When she broke out Bart’s voice, the kid, named James thought she was doing a great impression, until the penny dropped!

His face, when he realises, is the best thing we have ever seen!

Cartwright proved she was even nicer than we thought by buying ten boxes of chocolate from the guy.

She even gave him a card to prove that he met Bart.

Keep shining the light, Nancy Cartwright!