Vladimir Putin was given a puppy as a birthday gift and it was all totally normal

The Russian president has been given a puppy by the leader of Turkmenistan as a birthday gift.

Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov presented Putin, who has just turned 65, with the little pooch at a meeting in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi.

Perhaps surprisingly, this was an exchange with which the Russian leader is accustomed.

Putin previously received an Akita named Yume from a Japanese official and a Bulgarian shepherd named Buffy from Bulgaria’s leader in 2010.

(Alexei Nikolsky/AP)

So, Berdymukhamedov’s handing over of the little dog was perfectly normal.

Right?

(Maxim Shemetov/AP)

Putin is an avid dog lover, and kissed the pup on the head during the meeting – which is totally normal and understandable too.

(Alexei Druzhinin/AP)

(Alexei Druzhinin/AP)

The little pup is a rare breed too – am alabai, a Turkmen shepherd dog.

And just look how cute it was when Putin put it down on the floor.

(Alexei Druzhinin/AP)

Oh, and before you go thinking any of this is really out of the ordinary, the Russian leader has also been given horses and even a tiger.