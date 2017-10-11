Vladimir Putin was given a puppy as a birthday gift and it was all totally normal
The Russian president has been given a puppy by the leader of Turkmenistan as a birthday gift.
Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov presented Putin, who has just turned 65, with the little pooch at a meeting in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi.
Perhaps surprisingly, this was an exchange with which the Russian leader is accustomed.
Putin previously received an Akita named Yume from a Japanese official and a Bulgarian shepherd named Buffy from Bulgaria’s leader in 2010.
So, Berdymukhamedov’s handing over of the little dog was perfectly normal.
Right?
Putin is an avid dog lover, and kissed the pup on the head during the meeting – which is totally normal and understandable too.
The little pup is a rare breed too – am alabai, a Turkmen shepherd dog.
And just look how cute it was when Putin put it down on the floor.
Oh, and before you go thinking any of this is really out of the ordinary, the Russian leader has also been given horses and even a tiger.
