Viola Davis rocking her natural hair at the Golden Globes is both important and inspiring
If you look at just one hairstyle from the 75th Golden Globe Awards, make it Viola Davis’. She set the red carpet alight last night with her glorious afro.
Viola proudly wore her natural hair, teamed with a sleek Brandon Maxwell black dress, a diamond necklace and copper toned make-up.
Growing out her natural hair is particularly momentous for Viola. When you see her onscreen as Annalise Keating in How To Get Away With Murder, she tends to be wearing extensions or a wig after suffering from stress-induced alopecia when she was 28.
Viola told Vulture how it affected her self-confidence: “I wore a wig in the Jacuzzi. I had a wig I wore around the house. I had a wig that I wore to events. I had a wig that I wore when I worked out. I never showed my natural hair. It was a crutch, not an enhancement… I was so desperate for people to think that I was beautiful. I had to be liberated from that to a certain extent.”
So when she revealed her cropped natural hair at the 2012 Oscars, it was a big deal. And on Sunday night, Viola showed once again her pride in her natural hair by rocking a Diana Ross-inspired afro by hair stylist Jamika Wilson.
This isn’t the first time Viola has sparked conversations around women of colour and hair – in a particularly poignant moment in How To Get Away With Murder her character removes her wig, which is almost unheard of on TV.
And her Afro was met with adoration online last night.
VIOLA DAVIS WITH THESE MAHOGANY EYELASHES AND GLORIOUS FRO IS GIVING ME LIFE EVERYLASTING.— April (@ReignOfApril) January 8, 2018
My credit score just went up 50 points. #GoldenGlobes
Just looking at Viola Davis again. Her hair is stupendous and it absolutely makes her outfit. She could be wearing a sack and I would be here for it 100% with her hair like that.— Kingster (@snoozywoozy) January 8, 2018
I’m absolutely LIVING for Viola Davis’s natural hair 😍😍😍😍— Christopher Downs (@chrisdowns96) January 8, 2018
VIOLA DAVIS'S HAIR!!!! OH MY GOD! NOBODY WARNED ME!!! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/bssLTiz9ys— Corrigan Vaughan 🖖 (@nerdsrocket) January 8, 2018
Let’s be honest, her hair was the real winner of the night.
I demand a golden globe for viola davis' hair— queen b (@britnope_) January 8, 2018
Women of colour proudly wearing their natural hair is not often seen on the red carpet, so it was a pretty inspiring look.
Did Viola Davis’s hair save anyone else’s life tonight or was that just me? #GoldenGlobes2018— Femi Olafioye-Omogbehin (@_femiio) January 8, 2018
I am amazed by Viola Davis' hair for the #GoldenGlobes : beautiful, strong and undeniable.— heysanabria (@heysanabria) January 8, 2018
Viola Davis rocking her natural hair just makes me so happy in addition to her inherent awesomeness— Ella Shipp (@EllaGShipp) January 8, 2018
viola davis having out her natural hair and embracing it makes me so damn happy— angel 🍒 (@blinkedvelvet) January 8, 2018
Hair remains a particularly politically charged subject for women of colour. Taking this into mind, alongside Viola’s personal struggles with her hair, makes last night’s look particularly brave – and it looks amazing teamed with her megawatt smile.
Much of the conversation at last night’s Golden Globes was centred around gender inequality, with most actors and actresses wearing black in support of the Time’s Up movement.
As the designer of a company started for women, and run by women, I am proud to have dressed beautiful @violadavis for tonight’s Golden Globes in support of the #TimesUp movement. Thank you to the wonderful women on my team who made this dress by hand with love. Please visit @timesupnow to donate to the Legal Defense Fund. Styled by the coolest customer, @elizabethstewart1 🖤 #timesup
Viola joined the protest with her black gown, and said on the red carpet: “There’s no prerequisites to worthiness. You’re born being worthy and I think that’s a message that a lot of women need to hear. The women who are still in silence because of trauma, because of shame due to assault, they need to understand, it’s not their fault.”
