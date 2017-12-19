Video: Your guide to sexing up the Brussels Sprouts this Christmas

Brussels sprouts may be the most divisive item on the Christmas table, but they’ve been a festive staple for as long as anyone can remember.

The problem is, if you boil them within an inch of their lives, they smell a bit like rotten eggs, so it’s no wonder lots of people turn their noses up.

Here, HelloFresh head chef Patrick Drake shows us how to make sprouts that will actually get nods of approval around the table this Christmas – with cream, pancetta and garlic.

Ingredients:

(Serves 4)

400g Brussels sprouts

2 garlic cloves

60g pancetta

150ml double cream

Cooking oil

Salt and pepper

Method:

1. Chop any tough bottoms off the Brussels sprouts, halve through the root and halve again so they’re in quarters. If you’re doing this the day before, add them to a clean bowl, cover and refrigerate until needed.

2. Peel and grate the garlic (or use a garlic press). Add the pancetta to a large frying pan with a good splash of oil and cook over a medium-high heat until golden, eight to 10 minutes.

3. Reduce the heat to medium, add the Brussels sprouts and fry for five minutes. Now add three tablespoons of water, cover with a lid and steam-fry until the sprouts are just cooked, six to eight minutes. The Brussels should be tender but still a vibrant green colour with some bite.

4. Add the garlic and cook for a further minute. Now add the double cream and bubble away for three to four minutes. Taste and add salt and pepper if you feel it needs it, then remove from the heat. Reheat just before serving.