Video: Would you be able to eat ‘Europe’s biggest chicken nugget’ in under 10 minutes?

Nuggets are peculiarly addictive. It feels like once you’ve started eating them you could easily scoff down hundreds.

Well, this restaurant is hoping to tap into our obsession with chicken nuggets by combining 85 single ones into a giant beast called Nugzilla.

In case you can’t quite grasp how big 85 nuggets is, it comes in at a whopping 1kg. If you do manage to eat all of it, that’ll be 6,000 calories – probably not something you should have every day.

As an extra incentive to wolf it down as quickly as possible, if you manage to finish Nugzilla in under ten minutes you won’t have to pay the £29.95 (€33) the Rub Smokehouse in Birmingham charges for the meal.