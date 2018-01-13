Video: What’s the new Irn-Bru like? People in Scotland test it

Since it first hit shelves in 1901, Irn-Bru has been the bona fide national drink of Scotland. Toxic orange in colour and zinging with sugar, there was absolute uproar from Irn-Bru addicts when the makers of it, AG Barr, controversially announced last year that they were changing the traditional recipe.

The idea was to reduce the drink’s sugar content from 10.3g per 100ml to just 5g, and now the new version is finally out – and the old recipe is gone for good.

So, how different does it actually taste to the original? And will Scotland’s tastebuds adjust? We got some Scots to give it a try…