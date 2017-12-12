Video: This is how to wrap up a Christmas bottle like a pro

We’ve all been there. It’s Christmas Eve, you’ve finally bought those last, trickiest presents and then – too late – you remember….

Bottles are totally impossible to wrap. However much thought you’ve put into choosing that perfect label and vintage, no matter what you’ve spent, this gift will look like a worthless, crumpled paper bag.

Well, not this Christmas. For the experts at John Lewis have shown us how to wrap a bottle in five simple steps, so it looks utterly professional and gorgeous.

Watch this video and rejoice.