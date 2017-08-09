Video: This hotel chain actually wants you to bring your dog on holiday

As any pet owner will know, leaving your beloved furry friend to go on a two-week break can make you feel a bit guilty.

While you’re off sunning yourself in Majorca, your dog is sent to the kennels to spend a fortnight wondering where you’ve gone.

Well, one British hotel chain is trying to resolve this by catering to dogs, too. Guests can book their dogs in to join them at 42 Mercure hotels for up to £15 a night. So, whether your pooch likes cities or plenty of countryside to run around in, there are plenty of destinations all over the world to choose from.

To launch the Happy Tails package, Mercure Warwickshire Walton Hall Hotel & Spa has designed a nutritious menu just for dogs. It includes salmon sashimi, beef tartare (the raw food diet is big right now, after all) and ‘clean eating’ chicken with carrots and apples if your dog prefers to eat lighter on their holiday (as many of us do).

On the menu for dogs at the Walton Hall Hotel & Spa (Mecure Hotels/PA)

If it sounds like you might want to tuck into the menu yourself we should inform you the salmon is served with banana – but dogs apparently love it.

Dogs can sleep in the rooms with their owners (Mecure Hotels/PA)

Research by the hotel brand found 33% of dog owners miss out on going away because of their pets and 41% feel guilty when they do travel. So we’re all for it… as long as we can’t hear dogs barking during our spa treatments.

Who will be the first in Ireland to follow?