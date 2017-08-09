Video: These surprising hacks will help you make perfect noodles every time

Back to Discover Home

Noodles make for very tasty lunches and dinners, largely because they are so quick, yummy and affordable to put together – and make a great base for all your favourite veggies and sauces.

But there’s a knack to making sure your noodles don’t end up a dry, lumpy mess.

With the help of Wagamama’s executive chef Steve Mangleshot, as the restaurant celebrates its 25th anniversary year, here’s how to make noodles delicious every time…
KEYWORDS: Lifestyle, Food & Drink, Food, Noodles, UK, Asian Food, Food, Food and Drink, Hacks, Noodles, Wagamama, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover