Video: These surprising hacks will help you make perfect noodles every time

Noodles make for very tasty lunches and dinners, largely because they are so quick, yummy and affordable to put together – and make a great base for all your favourite veggies and sauces.

But there’s a knack to making sure your noodles don’t end up a dry, lumpy mess.

With the help of Wagamama’s executive chef Steve Mangleshot, as the restaurant celebrates its 25th anniversary year, here’s how to make noodles delicious every time…