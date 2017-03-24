VIDEO: Take a journey along Ireland's longest Greenway in Waterford

The longest Greenway in Ireland is due to open tomorrow, Saturday, March 25.

The Waterford Greenway will be the longest off-road walking and cycling experience in the country.

At the cost of €15m, the 46km project will stretch from Waterford City to Dungarvan along the old Great Southern and Western Railway line and is part of Failte Ireland's 'Ancient East' experience.

The official opening of the Greenway will take place at the Kilmacthomas Station House between 12 pm and 4 pm, and will be attended by Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government, Simon Coveney.

Speaking ahead of the launch Waterford's mayor Cllr Adam Wyse said it was the perfect way to mark the 50th anniversary of the last passenger train to travel along the railway.

“It is fitting that the Waterford Greenway officially opens on March 25th, exactly 50 years after the last passenger train travelled along the old railway line between Dungarvan and Waterford," he said.

"The Waterford Greenway is steeped in history and natural heritage, and I’m delighted to see it now re-imagined into an amenity that will continue to give great enjoyment to the people of Waterford and visitors to this great county well into the future.”

Further information is available at www.visitwaterfordgreenway.com, on Facebook and Twitter.