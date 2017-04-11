VIDEO: Pieta House wants people to Wake Up to suicide

Pieta House has created an inspiring short film to raise awareness for their annual Darkness Into Light event taking place on May 6.

The group is encouraging people to Wake Up up to the realities of suicide.

The video, which features some well-known Irish faces aims to highlight the fact that suicide affects everyone, and that almost 500 Irish people die by suicide every year.

Now in its ninth year, Darkness Into Light - Pieta House's flagship awareness event - have grown to become a global movement against suicide.

DIL will take place in 150 locations across the world with thousands of people walking or running a 5km route as dawn breaks at 4.15am.

“I want to ask everybody to wake up and join us in support of families and friends affected by suicide and self-harm,” said Brian Higgins, CEO of Pieta House.

“In Ireland, we need to wake up to the shocking statistics around suicide. On average, there are 10 suicides per week in Ireland – and 8 out of those 10 are males. Nobody is immune to suicide, so we need to wake up to the fact that society has a huge role to play – we need to tackle this crisis together, in communities, in the workplace, in sports clubs,’’ he continued.

“All of our services are free, but the demand for them is ever-increasing. We all need to wake up to the stigmas that lead people to self-harm and into suicidal crisis and to the doors of Pieta House.”

Tickets are available from www.darknessintolight.ie