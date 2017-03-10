Video of kid getting blown away by wind will make you feel guilty for laughing

A little girl in Ohio had a shock as a rogue gust of wind picked her up and blew her away.

CCTV video shows Madison Gardner skipping out of her mum’s car towards the front door. As she opens it, she is pulled off her feet when a blast of wind blows the door fully open.

All this is set to the apt soundtrack of Frank Sinatra’s Come Fly With Me.

It sure is windy out there! All I… – Brittany Gardner



It’s okay, you can laugh at the video. The little girl’s mum Brittany Gardner posted it on Facebook, saying: “All I hear is ‘mommm!’ So I looked back and she’s pinned between the house and the glass door.

“She is okay and laughing along with it!”