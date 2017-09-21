Video: New to weights at the gym? 5 exercises for beginners

If you have a gym membership but stick to the cardio equipment, you’re missing out on a whole host of strength and fitness benefits from using free weights.

Including weights in your workout will burn more calories, tone you up and make you stronger (but not necessarily bulkier unless that’s the effect you’re going for). The problem is, many people feel intimidated by the entire weights section and avoid it completely.

So we caught up with London Fitness Guy, aka James Stirling, at Boutique Gym ONE LDN, who showed us five exercises for complete novices to try.