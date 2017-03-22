VIDEO: Irish schools chosen to speak to astronauts on International Space Station

Students from two Irish schools will make history this year as they become the first in the country to make direct radio contact with the International Space Station (ISS) while in orbit.

Pupils from Glanmire Community College and Tallaght Community School will take part in this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity which will see Irish students from the schools speaking to Italian astronaut Paulo Nespoli.

The crew of the ISS will be passing over Tallaght Community School, for around 6-12 minutes, at a speed of 27,600 km/h, and then over Glanmire Community College, a day or two later.

Speaking about this exciting announcement for his school, Glanmire Community College Principal Ronan McCarthy said how proud they were to be chosen for this project.

“I speak on behalf of myself, Principal Teresa Hennessy of Tallaght Community School and all the students and staff at both schools when I say that our excitement levels have hit another stratosphere!

"We are extremely proud of the science programmes which our schools offer and are delighted that it has been recognised globally with this amazing opportunity.

"We are excited to further blast off into the sphere of science with a whole spectrum of exciting mini events and projects in preparation for actual space contact.

"This is an opportunity and experience which our students will never forget.”

Due to the uncertain nature of life in space, there is no confirmed date for this cosmic event, but it is expected to take place sometime in the Autumn of 2017.