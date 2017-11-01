Video: How to make your own delicious vegan doughnuts

There’s a common misconception that all vegans eat are lentils and plants. However, following the plant-based life doesn’t mean you have to give up on all your favourite treats – far from it.

Instead, celebrate World Vegan Day by whipping up a batch of your own doughnuts that are completely free from animal products.

Award-winning baker Ryan Panchoo is here to show us how vegans do junk food, and you probably won’t even notice the difference.

In fact, as you’re doing your bit for animals and the environment, you can totally justify that second doughnut. We won’t tell anyone.