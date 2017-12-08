Video: How to create these super-cute Christmas tree nails

It’s that time in December when Christmas trees are literally everywhere. In people’s windows, shopping centres, department stores, city centres and on roadsides. So how about having them on your nails, too?

They look pretty amazing (even if we do say so ourselves) but surprisingly, they’re not that hard to do yourself. Grab a handful of polishes, a couple of tools and the all-important nail striping tape, and you can recreate these twinkly talons in the flash of a fairy light.

Subrina Corniche at Cowshed reveals how to create these festive beauties…