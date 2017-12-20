Video: How to create a snowflake manicure

By now, unless you’re the bah-humbug type, there’ll be a wreath on your door, stockings by the fire and your lovingly decorated Christmas tree standing in pride of place for all to admire.

But have you got a glittery snowflake pattern painted on each of your nails?

Didn’t think so – but you can soon remedy that with our guide to a gorgeously festive manicure. All you need is a couple of shades of nail polish plus some nail art tools.

Subrina Corniche at Cowshed shows us how to jazz up your nails ready for Santa’s arrival with Cheeky Nails at Barber & Parlour…