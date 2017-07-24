Video: How to create a Khaleesi braid inspired by Game of Thrones

If you’re anything like us, you get a LOT of hair envy while watching Game of Thrones.

All of Sansa Stark’s up-dos and Daenerys Targaryen’s elaborate plaits look so cool – but they must be impossible to do without a team of hair stylists, right?

Not at all. We’re about to make your Khaleesi hair dreams can come true, as the pros from Great Lengths reveal how to create the Mother of Dragons’ awesome double waterfall braid style.

All you need is a curling wand, comb, hair ties, pins and finishing spray.

Need a bit of help with the ‘waterfall braid’ technique? Try this video for a handy guide.