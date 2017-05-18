VIDEO: Honeymoon couple take a dream road-trip along Ireland's Wild Atlantic Way

by Greg Murphy

Edwina Gukian and her new husband, Michael made a unique plan for their honeymoon, and it's enough to make any of us jealous.

Rather than heading out foreign, the Leitrim couple took an old 1976 Volkswagen campervan and toured Ireland's Wild Atlantic Way.

"Myself and my husband Michael got married last June," said Edwina.

"We live in Leitrim and seeing as I leave the country all the time with my work and being a home bird we decided to stay in Ireland and travel the Wild Atlantic Way for two weeks on our honeymoon."

"I'm extremely proud of our beautiful island and always promoting it when I'm abroad working.

"Why would you want to be anywhere else when you have this on your doorstep?"

Thanks to Edwina for sending this our way.