VIDEO: Foil, Arms and Hog make a holy show of themselves getting their kid into Catholic school

There's no subject that Foil, Arms and Hog can't tackle with aplomb.

This week the comedy trio have decided to immerse themselves in this week's main topic in Ireland, the 'baptism barrier'.

Referencing nearly every other religion apart from Catholicism, the poor dad in the clip can't seem to persuade the priest that they are 'the most Catholicist' of families.

That is, until Ciaran lets slip his sporting talent.

Foil, Arms and Hog are touring soon, check out their tour dates here.