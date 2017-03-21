VIDEO: Firefighters rescue 'soggy moggy' from River Liffey

Dublin Fire Brigade teamed up with the Dublin SPCA to rescue a very unhappy cat from the River Liffy this morning.

Units from Tara Street station came to the cat's aid and it was taken from the river at Burgh Quay.

The fire brigade shared the story on Twitter, and added that the 'soggy moggy' was placed into a carrier while being removed from the water.

The 'feisty feline' is now being looked after by the DSPCA.

The kitty lives on with all nine lives intact.