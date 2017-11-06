Video: Fast, front-room fitness to tone you up in time for Christmas

It’s seven weeks until Christmas, which (don’t shoot the messenger) only gives us 49 days. And, if we’re being realistic, it’s highly likely we’ll start overindulging from the beginning of December, so if you’re planning to lose a few pounds or tighten up those wobbly bits, you really don’t have long.

The much better news is that you do actually still have time to target those main areas and tone up in time for party season – and all from the comfort of your own home.

“Front room fitness is where’s it at,” says personal trainer Laura Williams. “With this series of simple-yet-highly-effective body-weight exercises, you’ll really blitz your core, all the lower body muscles and challenge the upper body too.”

She’s created a plank with a kick to attack the abs and grab the glutes; a split squat to trim the thighs and boost the bum, as well as a killer bicycle crunch to whittle the waist.

Whether you’re looking to flex your muscles under the mistletoe or halt traffic in a halterneck, we’ve got the Christmas moves for you: