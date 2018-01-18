Video: Check out the world’s longest flooded cave discovered by divers in Mexico

The world’s longest flooded cave has been uncovered in the Yucatán Peninsula, east Mexico.

The passage that divers from the Great Maya Aquifer Project found, connects two underwater caves – the Sac Actun and Dos Ojos – and is 216 miles long. It will now be known as the Sac Actun system.

Divers have long known that many of Yucatán’s underground caves and rivers are connected, but this recent discovery involved years of searching through a labyrinth of passageways.

Many of the caves in the Yucatán were actually above sea level and dry at one time.

Guillermo de Anda, a subaquatic archaeologist, said of the find: “This immense cave represents the most important submerged archaeological site in the world, as it has more than a hundred archaeological contexts.

“Along this system, we had documented evidence of the first settlers of America, as well as extinct fauna and, of course, the Mayan culture [descendants of whom are still living on the peninsula].”

It’s not quite as big as the world’s longest cave of any kind – that crown goes to Mammoth Cave in Kentucky, which is more than 400 miles long.