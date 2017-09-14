Video: Ahead of London Fashion Week watch Kate Moss’ life in fashion

We look back at a decade of the supermodel’s sartorial highlights.

When it comes to fashion, it doesn’t get much more iconic than Kate Moss.

The Croydon-born supermodel has been a fixture at London Fashion Week, which starts tomorrow, for more than 20 years – from her days in the 90s strutting on the catwalk to now, when she’s often seen sitting front row alongside the likes of American Vogue Editor Anna Wintour and famed photographer Mario Testino.

Ahead of fashion week, we take a look back at some of the 43-year-old’s most stylish personal appearances from the last decade.