VIDEO: A tourist's experience of Ireland from their arrival at Cork Airport

Cork Aiport has commissioned a unique time-lapse video which aims at capturing the day-to-day life of the airport as well as promoting some of the beautiful scenery of the Irish countryside.

As part of Ireland's Ancient East and the Wild Atlantic Way, the video follows experiences of visitors to the region, from arriving in Cork to taking in the sites of local attractions.

The video was produced by photographer Karol Kachmarsky and has already been seen by over 165,000 people around the world.

“My aim was to put Cork in the spotlight and show-off what’s good about the area," she said.

“I would like to thank Cork Airport for the opportunity. We worked closely together and translating the ideas into this visual form was a great experience. I am delighted to see how well received it has been so far.”

The video is made up of thousands of photographs; the three-minute video has been compressed from 72 hours worth of clippings.

“Karol’s video is simply incredible, and I have to commend him for his commitment to the project, which happened over a number of months," said Niall MacCarthy, managing director of Cork Airport.

"Not only does it capture Cork Airport beautifully, it also really showcases the region’s attractiveness to potential visitors.

"We are thrilled that it is being so well received and I have no doubt that it will contribute to peoples’ decisions to come to the South of Ireland and experience Ireland’s Ancient East and Wild Atlantic Way”.