Video: 9 ways to stop enormous spiders from making their home in your house

With a recent influx of massive spiders being found in homes, and autumn (otherwise known as spider season) just around the corner, it’s time to start thinking about spider proofing your home.

Here are a few ideas for how to keep the wily critters at bay…

1. Seal up any spider-friendly entrances

That means any holes in wooden window frames, cat flaps that never seem to close, brick-work damage etc. If they can’t get in, they can’t set up home.

2. Keep your home clean and tidy

The messier your home, and the more dirty nooks and crannies there are, the more likely spiders will choose your home for spinning their webs. Dust those corners, hoover weekly, and tidy things away so our eight-legged friends feel distinctly unwelcome.

3. Get a pet

Cats and dogs will suitably scare off any other would-be residents, and cats are not averse to ‘playing’ with or just plain eating, spiders.

4. Place sprigs of mint around the house

Not only will mint fragrance your home, it can put off spiders, who are not fans of peppermint. Alternatively, make up a peppermint spray (water mixed with mint essential oils), so you can spritz any areas that spiders seem particularly fond of.

5. Use a vinegar solution

Not a fan of mint yourself? A vinegar spritz makes a great alternative.

6. Ward them off with citrus

Handily, lots of cleaning products are citrus flavoured, another smell spiders

seem to dislike. Opt for these products and hopefully your spiders will move next door.

7. Collect conkers and distribute them around the house

Traditionally, it was thought that spiders could be warded off by conkers – people suggest leaving them by doors and windows. It’s worth giving a go!

8. Chestnuts will work too

If you’re all out of conkers, or they’re not in season, apparently edible chestnuts can work just as well.

9. Order some cedar products

Just as cedar puts off moths, spiders aren’t fans either. Swap plastic coat hangers for cedar ones, or place cedar chippings in spider hotspots.