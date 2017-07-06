Unusual cheese and chocolate toastie combination getting lots of attention

A toastie covered in chocolate spread and sprinkled with melted cheese is getting lots of attention after a woman shared her culinary creation online.

Houda Serfag, 20, shared a photo of her unusual food combination on Twitter, and it riled up a few people who questioned her choice of topping.

The cheese and chocolate toastie
Houda – who’s been eating mild cheddar cheese and chocolate toasties for around five years – said she’d created the combo due to her love of both foods.

She said: “It was a matter of I love cheese and I love chocolate, so why not put the two together, the food industry has been mixing sweet and savoury for years and I see why.”

While many condemned the weird food combo – with users even getting the Scottish police and chef Gordon Ramsay involved – some rallied behind Houda.

Houda – who also enjoys pineapple on pizza – had not expected the tweet to garner as much attention as it did, prompting her to create a Twitter poll to settle the argument once and for all.

She said: “A lot of my friends thought it was vile at first but upon trying it they went in for seconds. All I can say is, don’t knock it till you try it.”
