Until Love Conquers Fear: Trocaire’s Christmas appeal will move you

The international development and aid agency, Trocaire, have unveiled their Christmas appeal and it is a must watch.

The agency, who support the most vulnerable people in the developing world while also raising awareness of injustice and global poverty in Ireland, have highlighte dhow this Christmas will be one of fear for millions of families around the world.

"Whether it is the fear of starvation, violence or disease, at this special time of year, no one should be afraid.

"That’s why we are asking for help this Christmas - to offer love and support by providing food, water, shelter and safety to those desperately in need."

The new campaign is based around this video.

Our new Christmas Campaign, 'Until Love Conquers Fear', highlights our work in responding to humanitarian crises, empowering women, defending human rights & delivering vital resources to the world’s most poverty-stricken communities. Discover or donate: https://t.co/WWPW2Gv4yN pic.twitter.com/0h4PgWyzjy — Trócaire (@trocaire) November 16, 2017

If you want to learn more or donate see here

Trocaire works with local and church partners to support communities in over 20 developing countries with a focus on food and resource rights, women’s empowerment and humanitarian response.