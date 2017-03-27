United Airlines stopped two young girls from boarding because of their outfits

United Airlines is facing backlash after preventing two girls from boarding a flight because they were wearing leggings.

The passengers were turned away from a Denver to Minneapolis flight on Sunday morning because they’d breached a dress code for those flying on an employee travel pass – which banned spandex or Lycra pants such as leggings.

Although the girls agreed to change their outfits and were able to catch a later flights, the airline has received heavy criticism for its actions.

Hey United Airlines, we’ll take your 1960s dress code seriously when you stop charging $15 for a sandwich that tastes like regret. — Thistallawkwardgirl (@thistallawkgirl) March 26, 2017

Confused why @united is trying to police what women or girls are allowed to wear on flights, until it changes I won't be flying with them. — Simar (@sahluwal) March 26, 2017

Dear @United I think most people would rather see someone in leggings instead of seeing you tell a girl what she can and cannot wear 🙈 — Hayley Williams (@HayleyWi11iams) March 27, 2017

Fellow passenger Shannon Watts of Denver claimed she’d witnessed Sunday’s events and questioned the airline’s decision to police women’s clothing.

1) A @united gate agent isn't letting girls in leggings get on flight from Denver to Minneapolis because spandex is not allowed? — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) March 26, 2017

Watts said the girls’ father was allowed to board while wearing shorts and called the airline’s policy sexist.

2) This behavior is sexist and sexualizes young girls. Not to mention that the families were mortified and inconveninced. — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) March 26, 2017

However United Airlines clarified the girls were barred at the gate because they were travelling under an employee travel pass – essentially a free or heavily-discounted ticket for friends and relatives of the airline’s employees – and have to adhere to a strict dress code, unlike regular fliers.

Follow the rules that you agree to abide by when you fly on an employee ticket- proper behavior and dress is a requirement. #UnitedAirlines — Peih-Gee Law (@PEIHGEE) March 26, 2017

In a statement on its website, United Airlines explained: “When taking advantage of this benefit, all employees and pass riders are considered representatives of United. And like most companies, we have a dress code that we ask employees and pass riders to follow.

Wow this @united airlines drama is ridiculous! Staff know the rules, they need to follow them. Staff travel is a privilege, not a right! — Mrs DalSanto-Gasnier (@Robbo1607) March 27, 2017

I stand by united Airlines decision to enforce rules on dress code tickets. People using them represent company values. — MassageTherapyby Ora (@AVENTURAMT) March 27, 2017

“The passengers this morning were United pass riders and not in compliance with our dress code for company benefit travel. We regularly remind our employees that when they place a family member or friend on a flight for free as a standby passenger, they need to follow our dress code.

“To our regular customers, your leggings are welcome.”