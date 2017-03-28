UK newspaper gets a hammering on social media for ’sexist headline’

The English and Scottish editions of the Daily Mail newspaper have sparked outrage this morning for a front page picture and  headline on the Brexit discussions between UK Prime Minister Theresa May and Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

The headline on the English edition reads “Never mind Brexit, who won legs-it!” alongside a photograph of both leaders sitting side by side.

This is followed by, "It wasn’t quite stilettos at dawn, but there was a distinctly frosty atmosphere when Theresa May met Nicola Sturgeon yesterday" in distinctively smaller text.

The page has caused outrage in the world of social media with hashtag #legsit.

Needless to say most users on social media have slammed it as “sexist” and “demeaning”.

The same image was used on the front page of the newspaper’s Scottish edition but displayed a different headline.
By Anna O'Donoghue

