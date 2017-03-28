UK newspaper gets a hammering on social media for ’sexist headline’

The English and Scottish editions of the Daily Mail newspaper have sparked outrage this morning for a front page picture and headline on the Brexit discussions between UK Prime Minister Theresa May and Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

The headline on the English edition reads “Never mind Brexit, who won legs-it!” alongside a photograph of both leaders sitting side by side.

This is followed by, "It wasn’t quite stilettos at dawn, but there was a distinctly frosty atmosphere when Theresa May met Nicola Sturgeon yesterday" in distinctively smaller text.

The page has caused outrage in the world of social media with hashtag #legsit.

Needless to say most users on social media have slammed it as “sexist” and “demeaning”.

Hello, Daily Mail? 1972 called. They want their casually sexist & demeaning front page headline back #everydaysexism #legsit https://t.co/GZ6QNTawgm — Sharon Glaas (@SLGlaas) March 27, 2017

It's 2017. This sexism must be consigned to history. Shame on the Daily Mail. pic.twitter.com/V3RpFSgfnO — Jeremy Corbyn MP (@jeremycorbyn) March 27, 2017

Men: why do women keep insisting on the need for feminism? Women: #legsit pic.twitter.com/VskfQEXa22 — Gemma Sykes (@sykesgemma5) March 28, 2017

The @DailyMailUK sends clear message to every little girl: even if you become PM, we'll still only care about your bloody legs. #LegsIt #FFS pic.twitter.com/lU6V0rzPOO — Zoë Kelland (@ZoeKelland) March 28, 2017

Daily Mail reveal souvenir edition to celebrate the 1950s 😬 pic.twitter.com/0IH5r28LSn — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) March 28, 2017

This is why we still have so far to go to achieve #gender equality in the workplace. 'Newspaper of the year?' I think not. #legsit 😡 pic.twitter.com/SkSd30i7lz — Jo Morfee (@JoMorfee) March 28, 2017

Yea but when is it International Men's Legs on the front of The Daily Mail day? — Daley (@DaleyAFC) March 28, 2017

Moronic! And we are in 2017! pic.twitter.com/LTGEZdtNo3 — Harriet Harman (@HarrietHarman) March 27, 2017

The 1950s called and asked for their headline back.#everydaysexism https://t.co/s1W1XfhrhN — Ed Miliband (@Ed_Miliband) March 27, 2017

BREAKING: Party leaders wear skirts. Sod #Brexit and the potential breakup of the UK their legs are the story here @DMReporter #Legsit pic.twitter.com/UiF6yNBn4H — Hayley Davidson (@hayleyljordan) March 27, 2017

This is 2017. Sexist does not begin to describe this front page. For all the strides forward, some have a v.long way to go. Shameful https://t.co/lzHXhY4Isd — Chuka Umunna (@ChukaUmunna) March 27, 2017

I thought the clocks went forward at the weekend not back 60 years... #legsit #DailyMail — Sorcha (@sorcsfs) March 28, 2017

Daily Mail taking inspiration from Father Ted there. From barren spinsters to Lovely Girls, eh? #legsit pic.twitter.com/sgiJ5k9yr9 — Catriona Stewart (@LadyCatHT) March 27, 2017

The same image was used on the front page of the newspaper’s Scottish edition but displayed a different headline.