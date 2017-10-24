UK lecturers tell Brexit-curious MP to pay tuition fee if he wants course notes
24/10/2017 - 18:50:31Back to Brexit Discover Home
Lecturers have hit out after a Tory MP wrote to universities asking for names of professors teaching about Brexit and requesting links to their courses.
The letter from Chris Heaton-Harris, a Conservative whip and Leave campaigner, has prompted a backlash from those teaching.
Many jokingly invited Heaton-Harris to join their class providing he paid the tuition fee like all the other students.
Of course you can access my recorded lectures @chhcalling. Just enrol and pay the £9,000 per year your party deems fair, like everyone else. pic.twitter.com/qYYw2lrEO1— Ben Whitham (@DrBenWhitham) October 24, 2017
If Chris Heaton-Harris wants to know what I teach about #Brexit he'll need to cough up £9250.https://t.co/mTath2OT4r— Alan MacLeod (@alan_macleod) October 24, 2017
Others poked fun at the MP’s request.
My lectures are normally on open sci & neuroscience but now they'll be 100% Brexit w/ Exam Q "How shit is Brexit?" https://t.co/FZSY7z4uLN— Chris Chambers (@chrisdc77) October 24, 2017
James Chalmers, Regius Professor of Law at the University of Glasgow, suggested “a petition to make @chhcalling attend all these lectures once he has the list” before adding “he’s not actually going to get a list”.
Proposal: a petition to make @chhcalling attend all these lectures once he has the list. https://t.co/kGuSVeWplv— James Chalmers (@ProfChalmers) October 24, 2017
The funniest thing about the MP asking universities what we’re teaching about Brexit is the assumption that VCs have any idea what we teach.— Charlotte L. Riley (@lottelydia) October 24, 2017
Professor Michael Smith from Aberdeen University was one of many calling for transparency on Brexit, by way of an exchange for his lecture notes.
I’ll send Theresa May my lectures if she releases all of the Brexit impact studies her government is sitting on. Transparency, eh?#HigherEd https://t.co/ETFvE2Icb4— Michael E. Smith (@ProfMESmith) October 24, 2017
Join the conversation - comment here