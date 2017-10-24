UK lecturers tell Brexit-curious MP to pay tuition fee if he wants course notes

Lecturers have hit out after a Tory MP wrote to universities asking for names of professors teaching about Brexit and requesting links to their courses.

The letter from Chris Heaton-Harris, a Conservative whip and Leave campaigner, has prompted a backlash from those teaching.

Many jokingly invited Heaton-Harris to join their class providing he paid the tuition fee like all the other students.

Of course you can access my recorded lectures @chhcalling. Just enrol and pay the £9,000 per year your party deems fair, like everyone else. pic.twitter.com/qYYw2lrEO1 — Ben Whitham (@DrBenWhitham) October 24, 2017

If Chris Heaton-Harris wants to know what I teach about #Brexit he'll need to cough up £9250.https://t.co/mTath2OT4r — Alan MacLeod (@alan_macleod) October 24, 2017

Others poked fun at the MP’s request.

My lectures are normally on open sci & neuroscience but now they'll be 100% Brexit w/ Exam Q "How shit is Brexit?" https://t.co/FZSY7z4uLN — Chris Chambers (@chrisdc77) October 24, 2017

James Chalmers, Regius Professor of Law at the University of Glasgow, suggested “a petition to make @chhcalling attend all these lectures once he has the list” before adding “he’s not actually going to get a list”.

Proposal: a petition to make @chhcalling attend all these lectures once he has the list. https://t.co/kGuSVeWplv — James Chalmers (@ProfChalmers) October 24, 2017

The funniest thing about the MP asking universities what we’re teaching about Brexit is the assumption that VCs have any idea what we teach. — Charlotte L. Riley (@lottelydia) October 24, 2017

Professor Michael Smith from Aberdeen University was one of many calling for transparency on Brexit, by way of an exchange for his lecture notes.