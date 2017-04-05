UK Co-op changes 'sexist' Easter egg advert after customers complain

An ad branded sexist for suggesting parents should treat their daughters to an Easter egg as a reward for doing the washing-up has been pulled by the Co-op.

Seriously – the supermarket wanted its customers to treat their daughters not for being great, awesome, or kick-ass, but for doing the dishes.

Kate Parker, who saw the advert in the London Evening Standard and posted on the Co-op’s Facebook page in protest, told the Press Association: “It annoyed me because the stereotyping was so lazy and so casually offensive.

“Why did they assume a daughter would be washing-up? How easy would it have been to change that word to ‘kids’?

“This advert would have had a marketing team, a production team, been financed, possibly have had executive approval etc, and yet not one person thought to ask: hang on, what message are we sending to young girls and boys?

“Are we alienating any customers here?”

And then, as a direct result of people power, the Co-op caved and pulled the offending ad.

The company said on Facebook and Twitter: “We are proud of our organisation’s equality and diversity, we are sorry. We have changed the advert’s wording.”

It added the wording of the advert has been changed to: “A very special egg for a very special person.”
