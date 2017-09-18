Udderly ridiculous; There's now a 'dating' app for bulls

By Amy Ryan

So the Ploughing Championships are set to kick off in Tullamore, Co. Offaly, from September 19 to 21.

Every year, the competitions host revolutionary innovations set to hit the farmer world.

At we think we've found the best yet - Tinder for bulls.

This app proves that Tinder-style matches prove useful for more than mere humans AND can help the environment. Win-win!

‘BullMatch’ uses an algorithm to match cows with bulls to produce calves with a low carbon footprint.

It will feature in the new innovation area which will also showcase a self-propelled diet feeder, a robotic arm to help farmers stack bales, a snail farm, a child safety sensor and a solar bin that automatically texts its owner when full.

Talk about modern farming!

Looks like everything is set and ready to kick off tomorrow.

Don't forget the wellies!
