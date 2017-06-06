UCD divers capture must see footage of basking sharks off Mayo coast

A lucky group of Irish divers have filmed amazing footage of an encounter with basking sharks off the Mayo coast.

The divers of UCD Sub-Aqua club were exploring the waters around the Stags of Broadhaven, a group of jagged rocky islands at Broadhaven Bay, Erris, Co. Mayo on Sunday.

Divers Gavin Ó Briain and Davy Lynn were in the water at a depth of 20 metres finishing up their dive when one of them spotted in the distance the silhouette of a shark.

Picture and video courtesy of Davy Lynn

The experienced divers were quick to identify the creatures as basking sharks and managed to get their cameras ready for some great photos and to film this once-in-a-lifetime experience.

The two basking sharks drew near and circled the divers allowing them to take some incredible footage.

Describing his close encounter, Gavin Ó Briain said it was "without a doubt the most amazing thing I’ve ever seen underwater, and probably in my life."

UCD Sub-Aqua club captain Mehdi Enterzary said she was delighted the divers got to swim with basking sharks.

"It can be a bit of shock when an animal as big as a basking shark comes out of the blue but our divers were very composed and even got some great footage. For me it really highlights the high level of training these divers have gotten at UCD Sub-Aqua club and that is equally satisfying.”