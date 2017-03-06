UCC Student Union president candidate nails this Love Actually scene as part of his campaign

It’s that time of the year again, when every single inch of universities around Ireland are covered with posters and signage as part of their student union elections.

Not forgetting the endless amounts of free Haribo and lollypops.

Well, one SU president candidate in Cork has just upped his game by reenacting the famous scene from Love Actually.

Not only that, Martin Scully added a Picture This soundtrack - which to be honest, would have just made the famous film that bit better but unfortunately the boys only formed the band in 2014.

Elections are taking place in UCC from today so who knows, Scully may be reenacting this scene very soon.

Classic.