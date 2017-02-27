Two strangers toasting a bottle of wine they found under their seat on the subway is too pure

In a dark world, it’s important to keep an eye out for the glimmers of light that seep through the cracks and shine upon humanity not centred on fake tan and walls – like this photograph of two strangers toasting a bottle of wine they found under their seats on a New York subway train.

Truly, this is friendship in its purest form.

A full bottle of wine just rolled out from under a subway seat and now these 2 strangers popped it open & are drinking it. This is peak NYC pic.twitter.com/lni474aoY9 — Colleen Hagerty (@colleenhagerty) February 26, 2017

Journalist Colleen Hagerty snapped the shot of the two newly acquainted buddies and wrote: “A full bottle of wine just rolled out from under a subway seat and now these 2 strangers popped it open & are drinking it. This is peak NYC.”

The tweet has racked up more than 155k likes and 46k retweets and, just to clarify, it was either sparkling wine or champagne. A key detail.

No one can be sure the journeys both of these man trod to end up sitting next to each other, but the one thing that is for sure, given the joy in their eyes, is that there’s no place they’d rather be.

