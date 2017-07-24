Two riders at Brands Hatch were flipped and spun in a horrific warm-up lap crash

Crashes in motorbike racing are frequent, but it’s not often you see one as wince-inducing as this.

During the warm-up lap for race two in the Ducati TriOptions Cup at Brands Hatch circuit in Kent, a handful of riders came off their bikes.

And sliding vulnerably along the track after being separated from their bikes, Rob Guiver and Nick Ford were particularly unlucky.

An incredible crash from the British Superbike Championship – Ducati TriOptions Cup.Thankfully no rider suffered any serious injuries. Posted by Eurosport on Sunday, July 23, 2017

That’s Ford being flipped by the tyre of another bike, and Guiver getting walloped by Ford’s vehicle.

Unsurprisingly the race was restarted, with Ford, Guiver and another, Nicky Wilson, all listed as non-starters.

3 non-starters for Race 2 will be Nicky Ford, Nicky Wilson and Rob Guiver — Ducati TriOptionsCup (@DucatiCup) July 23, 2017

And while Eurosport reported that all riders had escaped serious injury, this picture of Ducati Romford/Hyside Motorcycles rider Guiver, who was in contention for the title, shows the rider in a pretty bad way.

This is not how we wanted to see @RobGuiver13 tonight.Thanks for all your get well messages.Rob & Natalie really appreciate it pic.twitter.com/J5v6OV0NVf — Hyside Motorcycles (@HysideMC) July 23, 2017

Nasty stuff.